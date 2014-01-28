Solskjaer confirms Cardiff deal for Fabio

The Norwegian is still searching for his first Premier League victory at the Welsh outfit after seeing his side lose 2-0 at reigning Premier League champions United on Tuesday, a club where Solskjaer spent 11 years as a player.

But Solskjaer's unhappy homecoming was softened somewhat by the capture of full-back Fabio, who ends his six-year association at Old Trafford, for whom twin brother Rafael also features.

And Solskjaer is excited at seeing the Brazilian in action.

"Fabio is done, that was done late (on Monday)," he said. "Fabio is like his brother, an attacking full-back. He'll give us that little bit extra pace and he'll give us that Brazilian flair and enthusiasm.

"You see Brazilians play football it's fantastic. I can't wait to see him at the Cardiff City Stadium."

Solskjaer added Rafael had asked him to take care of his "older" brother in the Welsh capital.

"He (Fabio) wanted to stay near his family and they've played in the same team they're whole life," he continued. "Rafael came to me after the game and asked me to look after his brother, his big brother, apparently Rafael was born a few minutes later.

"I'll look after him, he's good for us."

The Premier League's bottom side are also expected to sign United winger Wilfried Zaha on loan, but Solskjaer confirmed that deal had yet to be completed.

Cardiff were behind after just six minutes at Old Trafford as Robin van Persie marked his return from a six-week lay-off with a close-range header before Ashley Young added a second with a superb solo effort just before the hour mark.

Solskjaer admits the early setback hindered his side and is targeting home victories to move his side off the foot of the table.

He added: "Obviously you get the (slow) start. It was a great goal by Van Persie, he gets three bounces on the ball, that's a goalscorer. That's what we need, we tried but we didn't have the 'oomph'.

"This month we've had away games to Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United. You've seen the team develop over the last month, now it's time to get points.

"We probably need another 18 points - we have to target the home games to get points."

Solskjaer received a warm welcome from the Old Trafford crowd and was "humbled" by the reception.

"You feel honoured and humbled that the supporters still appreciate you," he continued. "But I'm working for Cardiff - that's my job now."