Solskjaer excited by Cardiff's new arrivals

Despite initially showing some encouraging signs following promotion from the Championship, internal issues soon engulfed the club and Cardiff ultimately finished bottom of the league.



Controversial owner Vincent Tan dismissed Malky Mackay in December, much to the displeasure of club's supporters, before installing Manchester United legend Solskjaer in his place, following an eye-catching spell in charge of Molde in his native Norway.



Although off-field problems appeared to subside after Solskjaer's appointment, on the pitch Cardiff were unable to push on and their inevitable relegation was confirmed after losing 3-0 at Newcastle United at the start of May.



In an attempt to make an immediate return to the top flight, Cardiff have been quick in bringing in reinforcements, as Burgstaller and Guerra arrived from Rapid Vienna and Real Valladolid respectively, signings that Solskjaer is confident will make a difference.



He said: "It was a tough season for Cardiff City in the Premier League, but we enjoyed being able to play against some of the best teams in the world.



"To have the chance of getting back to the top flight and to grow as a club we'll need quality players who can help us achieve our ambitions.



"I'm very pleased that we've signed Guido. He's a dynamic, attacking midfielder with pace and power. What's more he has a fantastic attitude and a real appetite for football.



"Javi was very impressive for Real Valladolid last season – he's aggressive, powerful and a natural goal-scorer.

"It's no secret that we lacked goals in the team last season and it's a fact that if we are to compete at the right end of the table in the Championship, we'll need players who can find the back of the net.



"I'm happy that we've been able to bring in Javi's goalscoring instincts and experience to add to the quality players already in the team.



"We'll continue working to bring in other players to add to the squad and hope to be able to announce more names in the weeks ahead.



"We want to conduct our business as soon as possible, bringing in players to demonstrate our ambitions and intent to the fans and the players already here, showing everyone that we want to challenge for promotion next season."