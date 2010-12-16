Solskjaer likens Lindegaard to Van der Sar

Despite being unable to officially play for Manchester United until January 1, Lindegaard has been training with the Red Devils.

The Dane has already caught the eye of Solskjaer during his training sessions, who also likened him to his fellow compatriot Peter Schmeichel, a highly acclaimed former Manchester United player himself.

Solskjaer told the club's official website: “It’s dangerous to say, but he’s very good with his feet so he reminds me of Edwin, in the way he can play football.

“He can pick out players and that’s one of the strengths of his game. I like that about him. He didn’t have too many saves to make in the Motherwell game, but I’ve watched him on telly a few times for Denmark and he’s a very good shot-stopper. "

Solskjaer also confirmed having conversations with Kjetil Rehkdal - Lindegaard’s former boss at Aalesunds FK - to discuss the goalkeeper, and Rehkdal is believed to have sung the praises of the 26-year-old shot-stopper.

“Kjetil [is] a very good friend of mine, and he says he has the mentality to be a number one goalkeeper, “he said.

"Of course, that’s a good thing. And he’s Danish, so we have to cross our fingers that he’s like Peter Schmeichel.

“Plus I’m sure that with the coaching here he’ll improve. You see potentially a very, very good keeper, and with the coaching here he’ll be alright.”

Lindegaard’s transfer to Manchester United was confirmed on November 27 after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee for the Danish international.

