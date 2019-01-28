Solskjaer not expecting Darmian, Pereira departures

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not expecting any Manchester United departures before the January transfer deadline and suggested Andreas Pereira can expect opportunities in the second half of the season.

It has been a quiet window for United in terms of transfers, partly down to the uncertainty surrounding their managerial position.

Solskjaer was appointed as Jose Mourinho's interim successor last month and, although he was expecting to have some input on transfers, it has been widely reported the club are holding off completing any deals until appointing a new full-time manager.

Some players have continued to be linked with moves away, such as apparent Juventus target Matteo Darmian, but Solskjaer is not anticipating any business being done.

"At the moment I can see everyone staying at the club," Solskjaer said ahead of Tuesday's clash with Burnley, when United will seek to make it nine wins in a row under the Norwegian.

"No deals have been done with anyone, but there are still a few more days. But I'm not too involved in the negotiations, so whatever happens, happens.

"It'll be good to get the window closed and improving the players in the squad still here."

Despite beginning the season as a starter for United and getting a Brazil call-up, Pereira has had a disappointing few months.

Even since Solskjaer's appointment, the Belgium-born midfielder has featured only twice in the Premier League, though more opportunities could be forthcoming.

"I can't see him going out on loan, because Andreas has done fantastic in training ever since I've come back," he said.

"I've kept in touch with Warren [Joyce, former United reserves coach], who had him in the reserves, so I know about Andreas.

"He's a player I can see playing quite a few games for us towards the end of the season."

One aspect of Solskjaer's tenure that has surprised few is his faith in younger players.

Solskjaer handed Angel Gomes his first appearance of the season and a first-team debut to Tahith Chong, while other youngsters are also likely to get chances as he looks to the future regardless of whether he ends up staying on.

"We have quite a few talents in that youth team that you'd like to see – and will see – at some point before next season to put the club and team in a good position at the end of the season," he said.

"With or without me, it doesn't matter, I'm here to prepare for next season."