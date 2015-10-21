Solskjaer returns as Molde coach

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has returned as coach of Tippeligaen champions Molde, taking over from caretaker boss Erling Moe on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Former Norway, Manchester United and Molde striker Solskjaer led the club to two league titles and the Norwegian Football Cup during his previous three-year spell at the Aker Stadion.

The 42-year-old left for Cardiff City in January 2014, but was sacked after nine months, having failed to keep the club in the Premier League.

Solskjaer – whose first game will be Thursday's Europa League visit of Celtic – takes over a side seventh in the Norwegian top flight who have been coached by Moe since Tor Ole Skullerud's exit in August.

He won the Premier League six times while at Old Trafford and famously netted the winner in the 1999 Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich.