Some Huddersfield fans will get a Premier League season ticket for £100
Step aside prawn sandwich brigade: the Terriers are rewarding their most loyal followers.
Huddersfield supporters who have held season tickets for the last nine years will be able to watch every Premier League home game for just £100 next season.
However, that doesn't mean the club's standard season tickets aren't affordable. More than 17,000 supporters have committed for the exciting Premier League campaign at a very respectable price of £199.
So more great news for Huddersfield fans, who had to witness a nerve-racking penalty shoot-out against Reading in the play-off final on Monday. Christopher Schindler scored the decisive spot-kick to win the £170 million match (figure according to Deloitte) and send David Wagner's side up to the top flight.
