Some teams are beaten before kick-off - Hazard hails Chelsea home form

Eden Hazard believes Chelsea's fine home record this season has some opponents beaten before the game has even kicked off.

The Blues lead the Premier League table by eight points, having won 11 of their 12 home games this term - in stark contrast to last season, where Chelsea tasted victory only five times in front of their own fans.

And Hazard has welcomed the return of the fear factor at Stamford Bridge, suggesting the league leaders are able to win matches without playing well on their home turf.

"Yes, [the home record] is significant," he told the London Evening Standard. "It's difficult for the opponent to come here and win games.

"Do I get that feeling that some teams are beaten before kick-off? Yes. We are playing better than last season. It's a little like two years ago when we won the league.

"I remember the second part of the season back then - sometimes the team didn't play well, but we always scored at least one goal and Thibaut Courtois would make at least one good save, like against Arsenal."

Hazard also praised the influence of the Chelsea supporters in their home turnaround.

"We are in full confidence here on this pitch," he continued. "You know the fans bring everything, they support us.

"I remember against Tottenham earlier in the season when they scored, but the supporters kept going, they kept singing. It's great and we feel very good on this pitch.

"We know everything can happen in football, but we have self belief and that is very important in football."

And the Belgium international expects that a continuation of Chelsea's fine form at Stamford Bridge will be key to wrapping up the league title.

"We are also good away from home, that's why we are first in the table," Hazard added. "But obviously it's a completely different challenge when you play at home compared to away.

"We just need to keep the same concentration. It's more difficult to play away because of the fans, but we are ready, we are professional. We can deal with the pressure. Everything is going good.

"We know if we want to be champions, in our home stadium we have to win most of our games. We can't say all 19 because we have already lost to Liverpool, but we have to win 16 to 17 because it's our place. We are ready to deliver."