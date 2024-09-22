'Someone had told me, "Remember the name: Wayne Rooney" and it was staring me in the face on his shirt as he celebrated – so I sort of nicked it': Clive Tyldesley recalls iconic commentary for England star's first Premier League goal

By
Contributions from
published

Wayne Rooney announced himself with a stunning strike against Arsenal, while Clive Tyldesley's words will live long in the memory

LIVERPOOL - OCTOBER 19: Wayne Rooney of Everton celebrates scoring during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool on October 19, 2002. (Photo by Mike Finn-Kelcey/Getty Images.)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney announced himself to the footballing fraternity as a 16-year-old in October 2002, ending Arsenal's 30-match unbeaten run with a sublime finish from outside of the box.

With Sol Campbell putting pressure on him and David Seaman the goalkeeper to beat, Rooney would have been forgiven for failing to find the target, let alone the back of the net when he struck in the 89th-minute of the game. But, even then, Rooney didn't do things by half-measures.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

With contributions from