"He turned up to a reserve game driving a Rolls-Royce and wearing a cowboy hat!" Wayne Rooney recounts hilarious Memphis Depay story from Manchester United days

By
published

Wayne Rooney tried to keep Memphis Depay’s feet on the ground at Manchester United, this story suggests that wasn’t a roaring success

Memphis Depay
Memphis Depay is a key member of the Dutch squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has recounted a baffling tale from his time at the Red Devils with Netherlands star Memphis Depay.

Rooney recounted the story whilst appearing on BBC Sport’s coverage of Friday night’s Euro 2024 group game between the Netherlands and France, where his former team-mate was turning out for the Oranje.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Isaac Stacey Stronge