'David Moyes wasn’t the same person at Manchester United than he was at Everton. He never felt that he could have the same control': Wayne Rooney opens up on his former manager

Wayne Rooney and David Moyes were reunited at Manchester United in 2013

Wayne Rooney has revealed David Moyes was a different manager when at Manchester United compared with his experience of working with him at Everton.

United and England legend Rooney, now manager of Plymouth Argyle, first worked with Moyes when he was coming through the professional ranks at Everton.

The two parted ways when Rooney joined United in 2004 but were reunited nine years later after Moyes succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson in the hotseat.

For Moyes it didn’t go according to plan, with the Scottish manager leaving Old Trafford just nine moths into his six-year contract following poor results.

And Rooney has now shared his opinion on why Moyes struggled at United.

VIDEO: How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

Why David Moyes struggled at Manchester United – according to Wayne Rooney

Rooney believes that Moyes needed power and control – as he had enjoyed for 11 successful years at Everton – something that the Scot never truly had at Manchester United.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, Rooney said: “I was a player under David Moyes at Everton and Manchester United.

“And the main thing for me was that he wasn’t the same person at United than he was at Everton.

“He never felt that he could have the control like he did at Everton and unfortunately, he was always going to struggle at a club like Manchester United.”

David Moyes was sacked in his first season as Manchester United manager

Moyes and Rooney didn’t always see eye-to-eye during their Manchester reunion.

The former England striker came close to joining Chelsea after manager Moyes said in pre-season that he was not his number one striker, that honour going to Robin van Persie.

But the clubs failed to agree a deal and Rooney eventually ended up as United’s top scorer in the league that season – with 17 goals.

Moyes was sacked four games before the end of the campaign after a 2-0 defeat at former club Everton.

More stories

Patrice Evra makes outrageous claim about record signing

Chelsea bid for Victor Osimhen revealed, with major twist in saga: report

Manchester United make offer to Raheem Sterling, as squad role revealed: report