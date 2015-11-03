Sometimes United must play for a draw - Blind

Daley Blind has defended Manchester United's recent results, insisting there are times when the team must play for a draw.

Louis van Gaal's side have been held to 0-0 stalemates in their last three matches in all competitions and also drew the last time they scored a goal, in the away game with CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

Ahead of the visit of the Russian Premier League leaders on Tuesday, Blind has denied that taking only one point from the game at the Arena Khimki last month should be considered a bad result for United.

"If you think it is going to be difficult to get all three points, you can be happy in an away game with one," he told MUTV. "The main thing is that you don't go away with zero points.

"Sometimes you have to make sure that, in an away game, you get the draw. Read the game and see if it's possible to win or not and, if not, you play for the draw.

"They are a really organised team, they are really compact and they have some speed up front and on the counter-attack. I think we defended quite well over there. We didn't create a lot of chances for ourselves but we were dangerous enough."

Blind is confident United remain in a strong position to progress to the knockout stages despite sitting second after three games, level on points with CSKA.

"It's a tough group. Wolfsburg are also a great team and we had some difficulties against PSV but we still have two home games to go so we have it in our own hands," he added.

"You have a points target in your mind but I'm not really thinking about that. You just have to try to win your games and get as many points as possible, to win the group. I'm a player who lives game by game and doesn't look too far forward."