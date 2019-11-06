Son Heung-min shines as Tottenham end away-day misery

Son Heung-min bounced back from his weekend devastation as he scored two goals in Tottenham’s impressive 4-0 Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.

Son was visibly distraught after his tackle led to a horrific injury to Everton’s Andre Gomes on Sunday and he was a doubt to make the trip to Serbia as a result.

But he put it all behind him in Belgrade with a double in four second-half minutes to take his tally to nine Champions League goals in 2019 and five in four games this season.

His brace added to Giovani Lo Celso’s first goal for the club and a late Christian Eriksen strike, as Spurs finally won away for the first time since May 8 – the famous night against Ajax in Amsterdam.

The victory, in a stadium where Liverpool were beaten last season, puts the Premier League side in the driving seat to join Group B leaders Bayern Munich in the knockout stages.

It also gave an insight into what the future might look like as record signing Tanguy Ndombele put in a superb performance while deadline day arrival Lo Celso, making his first start, also looked the part.

Tottenham celebrate Giovani Lo Celso’s opener (Marko Drobnjakovic/AP)

The challenge now for Mauricio Pochettino is to translate this performance into their stuttering Premier League campaign.