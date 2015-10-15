Son ruled out of Liverpool clash

Tottenham have been dealt a blow with the news that Son Heung-min will miss Saturday's clash with Liverpool at White Hart Lane.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the South Korea international has failed recover sufficiently from a foot injury.

Midfield duo Ryan Mason and Nabil Bentaleb have also been ruled out with respective knee and ankle problems, while Eric Dier is serving a suspension.

The news leaves Pochettino's side light on numbers in midfield, although the former Argentina defender has backed youngster Dele Alli – who made his England debut on Monday – to continue his impressive form and boost his chances of a place at Euro 2016.

"In football it is always about performance. If he follows in the same way that he played in the last few months he will maybe have an opportunity to go," Pochettino said.

"It is not because he is young. Football is about performance and if he carries on in the same way he could have a possibility to go.

"I watched the second game and he didn't disappoint. His first touch was a great touch. He is maturing and I am happy with the way that he was looked after.

"He has come from League One but he has adapted in a very good way."

Spurs head into the game just a point ahead of Liverpool – who will be managed by Jurgen Klopp for the first time on Saturday – in the Premier League table.