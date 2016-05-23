Son unfazed by Tottenham exit rumours

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is aware of speculation that he could be sold after just one season in the Premier League, but the South Korean is not worried.

Son's future at White Hart Lane has been unclear following reports coach Mauricio Pochettino is ready to cash in on the former Bayer Leverkusen star.

The 23-year-old - £22million signing from the Bundesliga - scored four goals in 28 Premier League appearances as Tottenham faltered to finish third in the table.

Asked about the exit rumours, Son - who is with the national team ahead of international friendlies against Spain and Czech Republic - told reporters: "I saw the articles but I've heard nothing about my transfer.

"Should I be worried? I don't think so. I already told Tottenham that I want to play in Olympic Games, they're looking into it positively."

He added: "I always wanted to learn first when I decided to come to Premier League, rather than do really well from the start.

"Due to injuries, my debut season was not satisfying. But I learned a lot how to manage games, myself physically. And also learned about a new culture."