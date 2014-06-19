Song apologises for Croatia dismissal
Cameroon midfielder Alex Song has apologised to the nation's fans after his red card in Wednesday's defeat to Croatia.
The Barcelona man was sent off for elbowing Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic in the back as Volker Finke's men slipped to a second defeat at the FIFA World Cup, going down 4-0 in Manuas.
Cameroon are now out of the competition and also saw Benoit Assou-Ekotto involved in an unsavoury tangle with team-mate Benjamin Moukandjo late on, an incident coach Volker Finke described as "unimaginable".
Song was compelled to say sorry following his first-half dismissal.
"I'm very sad at the moment as I feel I have let my country and myself down," he said in a statement.
"It was a stupid moment and I'm truly sorry. If I could do anything to take it back I would. Please forgive me."
Cameroon will seek to restore some pride when they face hosts Brazil in the final game of their campaign.
