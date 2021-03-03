Sono: I knew Pitso would be great coach since his playing days

Former Bafana Bafana coach Jomo Sono says he predicted that Pitso Mosimane would end up a 'great manager' since his days as a player.

Mosimane parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns in October last year to join Al Ahly after signing a five-year contract with the Egyptian giants.

Since taking over the helm at Ahly, Mosimane has already guided the club to the treble, which included winning the Caf Champions League trophy, Egyptian Premier League title and the Egyptian Cup.

Mosimane also recently led Ahly to the bronze medal at the Fifa Club World Cup after defeating Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras in the third-place playoff.

‘When I discovered Pitso Mosimane, he was one of the best players that I knew, and I knew that he had great ambition. He was a top-class striker,’ Sono told OnTime Sports TV.

‘We still talk constantly and I told him that when he becomes a manager he would go the distance.

‘We need to thank Al Ahly for giving him the responsibility of being in charge of the team.

‘Mosimane once criticised me for telling the team to play more defensively.

‘He was talking to me like a child talking to his father, and I said at the time that he would be a great coach,’ he added.

Mosimane started his senior career at Jomo Cosmos when then head coach Sono brought him to the club in 1982, where he spent two years scoring seven goals from 27 appearances for Ezenkosi.

He then joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 1985 but moved back and forth between the Brazilians and Cosmos between 1985 and 1988 before joining Orlando Pirates the following season.

The former Sundowns mentor also spent time abroad playing for the likes of Ionikos Nikeas in Greece, Belgium side FC Rita Berlaar and Qatari outfit Al-Sadd before hanging up his boots in 1996.