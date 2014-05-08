Sorensen considering new Stoke contract

Sorensen has played a back-up role at the Britannia Stadium for the past two seasons, with Asmir Begovic the number one choice, but despite a lack of first-team football the Dane is keen to extend his stay.

The arrival of Jack Butland has given manager Mark Hughes three goalkeepers to choose from this season, but the Welshman opted to send the former Birmingham City youngster on loan to Barnsley and then Leeds United.

Begovic has been linked with a move away from Stoke after another impressive season, but Sorensen insists his decision whether to sign a new deal will not be based on whether the Bosnia international remains at the club.

"We had positive meetings with the club last week," the 27-year-old told The Sentinel. "They want to keep me here and we are having a look at it.

"Hopefully we can do something and I can stay for another year, but nothing is on paper.

"I don't think Begovic's future will influence my decision. It will not be on the basis of him being here or not."

The former Sunderland man is also prepared to listen to other offers and could be persuaded to leave with the promise of regular football.

"It is always harder when you don't play regularly because you get long periods of time to think about things," he added. "I would (listen to other offers), of course, but at the moment nothing has come in that fits the bill.

"I would not be interested in moving down the league, so that limits your options, but an experience abroad could be an option."

Sorensen has started three Premier League games in the last two seasons for Stoke, but has been a regular in the League Cup and FA Cup.