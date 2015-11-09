Soriano open to Barcelona return

Red Bull Salzburg star Jonatan Soriano admits he would be open to a return to Barcelona in January.

The 30-year-old impressed during his time with the Barcelona B squad between 2009 and 2012, but failed to break through to the first team under Pep Guardiola and left for Austria in January three years ago.

Soriano has been a revelation during his time in the Bundesliga, winning the domestic double three times and scoring a total of 144 goals in 160 appearances in all competitions for Salzburg.

Barca have been linked with a number of attacking players ahead of the January transfer window, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robin van Persie, and Soriano has confirmed he would listen to any offer.

"It's not easy, knowing that you come to Barca to be a reserve, to assume that you won't play," he told Catalunya Radio.

"Now I know that I play every weekend and I feel important, but if Barca called, it's pretty clear: I would say yes."

Soriano has also backed Celta Vigo star Nolito, a team-mate of his at Barca B, to prove a shrewd signing should he return to the club.

"I called him several times and told him to go!" he joked, before adding: "He has qualities to sign for Barca thanks to the most important thing: the trust of the coach."