Sounders striker Martins set for China move

Seattle Sounders striker Obafemi Martins is set to become the latest high-profile player to move to China after the MLS outfit received an approach from a Chinese club.

The Nigeria international has been heavily linked with joining Shanghai Shenhua, the club who list Fredy Guarin, Demba Ba and Tim Cahill among their star names.

Martins, 31, has been with Sounders for the past three years, but general manager and president of soccer Garth Lagerwey revealed the striker was absent from their pre-season training camp in California following the approach.

"Oba's not here with us in this phase of camp," he said.

"We've had an approach from a Chinese club for his services, and it could take a while to have that resolved. Hopefully we'll know more by the end of the week."

Martins would join the likes of Ivory Coast forward Gervinho, former Inter man Guarin, ex-Chelsea midfielder Ramires and Brazilian playmaker Alex Teixeira in moving to newly wealthy Chinese clubs over recent weeks.