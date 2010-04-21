South Korea coach gets hands on World Cup

Huh posed for pictures with the trophy in the South Korean capital as part of a FIFA exhibition tour ahead of the June 11-July 11 World Cup finals.

"This is the first time for me to actually see the trophy," Huh told the Korea Herald.

"I wish I could lift it at the 2010 World Cup and bring it back again. But that would be too ambitious.

"Our initial goal in South Africa is to reach the second round."

South Korea, who reached the World Cup semi-finals as co-hosts in 2002, are drawn with Argentina, Greece and Nigeria in Group B.

