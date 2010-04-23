South Korea to send police to South Africa

South Africa is notorious for violent crime and the government says it has allocated more than 1 billion rand ($136 million) for the safety of fans and teams at the June 11-July 11 tournament.

The policemen were requested by the South African authorities, who will foot the bill for their deployment, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday citing South Korea's National Police Agency.

The South Koreans, who reached the semi-finals as co-hosts in 2002, have been drawn in Group B with Argentina, Greece and Nigeria at the finals and will play in Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg and Durban.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook