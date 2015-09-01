South Korea v Laos: Hwaseong hosts hunting goals

Uli Stielike will be hoping his South Korea side can return to some goal-scoring form, when they host Laos in an AFC World Cup qualifier in Hwaseong.

Thursday's clash pits the top nation in Group G against the cellar-dwellers Laos, but the pressure is on the Koreans to score - having not done so in free play in over three-and-a-half hours.

Stielike's men managed to clinch the East Asian Cup despite the goals drying up after their 2-0 win over China, with a 1-1 draw to Japan - scoring from the spot - and a scoreless stalemate against neighbours North Korea enough to earn the trophy.

The German coach has recalled Suk Hyun-jun in an attempt to end their drought, the Vitoria Setubal man looking to add to his lone international cap against either Laos or Lebanon (September 8).

Kim Seung-dae held his spot in the squad, but other attackers Kim Shin-wook and Lee Jung-hyub were absent from the 23-man group - putting the onus on Suk and uncapped Seongnam forward Hwang Ui-jo to lead the line.

Son Heung-min, who recently joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen, is also available - and can complement the strikers given his 11 goals in 44 internationals.

Hwang, 23, has scored 10 K-League goals in 25 appearances this season, leading to his call-up.

Joining Hwang in being other potential debutants in the squad are goalkeepers Kwoun Sun-tae and Kim Dong-jun, the pair deputising for Ulsan custodian Kim Seung-gyu.

The two nations will face one another for the first time, with Laos looking to bounce back from their 2-0 home loss to Lebanon in their most recent qualifier.

Since that defeat, Dave Booth's men lost to Thai club Nakhon Ratchasima 3-1 before a 2-1 friendly win over Cambodia to prepare for the clash against the Koreans.