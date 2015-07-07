Southampton bring in Martina

Southampton have announced the signing of defender Cuco Martina from Twente on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old, who can play at right-back or in central defence, will join the club's training camp in Austria this week.

He worked with Southampton assistant coach Erwin Koeman at RKC Waalwijk and is looking forward to working under the Dutchman and his brother, head coach Ronald Koeman.

"I'm very happy to be here at a big club like Southampton," the Curacao international told the club's official website.

"I've followed Southampton now for two years and I see they are now a big club.

"I know Ronald Koeman and Erwin Koeman – I worked with Erwin for one year and everything was good. He knows my qualities and I know what he wants.

"It was a dream for me to play in the Premier League and finally I can play now. I hope to play many games and show the fans who I am."

Executive director of football Les Reed explained that Martina's arrival would help to cover for injury absentees.

He said: "Cuco is a versatile and experienced defender who will add strength and depth to our squad ahead of the coming season.

"Injuries to Ryan Bertrand and Bevis Mugabi highlighted the need to bring in another defender, and Cuco is the perfect solution.

"He is another hungry player who is excited about coming to our club, and will provide healthy competition for places in our defence."

Martina joins a club who will be seeking to improve on a seventh-placed finish while embarking on a UEFA Europa League campaign.

The St Mary's Stadium outfit have already signed the likes of Juanmi and Cedric Soares.