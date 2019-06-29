Southampton close in on one striker... while another looks set to leave

Ralph Hasenhuttl is preparing for his first full season as Southampton manager and looks set to be making a significant change to their front line.

According to Birmingham Live, Birmingham City have accepted a bid in the region of £16m for striker Che Adams, who scored 22 goals for the Blues last season.

Birmingham were hoping to keep hold of Adams, but this latest bid was deemed too good to turn down.

Adams' arrival looks set to spell the end of Charlie Austin's Southampton career, with Hasenhuttl unable to guarantee the 30-year-old first-team football next season.

Despite excelling for QPR in the Premier League, he never hit the same level for Southampton, only scoring 20 goals for the club in three-and-a-half seasons.

Both Sheffield United and Aston Villa are said to be interested in Austin, with Southampton hoping to get more than the £4m they paid QPR for him.

If he goes to Villa he'll likely be following Southampton left-back Matt Targett. Southampton accepted a bid in the region of £14m for the Saints man today.

