Southampton confirm Pied signing

New Southampton manager Claude Puel continued his busy start to life at St. Mary's after the Premier League club confirmed his latest signing, French full-back Jeremy Pied.

Ex-Nice defender Pied arrives in England after making over 200 Ligue 1 appearances and links up with Puel for the second time in his career, having worked with him at his former club.

Pied started his career at Lyon, his first senior appearances came on loan at Metz during the 2009-10 campaign, before returning to his boyhood club to make 35 appearances before Puel signed him for Nice.

Now, 27-year-old Pied is excited for a new chapter in his career at Southampton.

"I am very happy to be able to join this new team. I'm very proud. The English league is a very attractive one and it was a goal of mine to be able to play in it," he said.

"I'm now very happy to join Southampton. You only have to look at the facilities and their results over the last few seasons to know that this is a very good Premier League club."

Pied is the second signing the club has announced this week, having captured goalkeeper Alex McCarthy earlier this week.