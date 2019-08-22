Southampton goalkeeper Forster could leave club – Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl admits goalkeeper Fraser Forster could leave the club before the end of the European transfer window, with Celtic looking set to complete a loan deal.

The 31-year-old has found himself behind Angus Gunn and Alex McCarthy in the battle for the Saints’ number one spot.

Celtic are expected to complete a move to bring their former player back to the club, with Forster having enjoyed a successful spell with the Bhoys between 2010 and 2014, when he previously worked under current boss Neil Lennon.

When asked if Forster was set for a medical at the Scottish club, Hasenhuttl said: “It can be that be that of the guys is leaving us in the last 10 days of the transfer period, and maybe he is also one guy that can make another step.

“We have a few guys who are still on the transfer list and try to maybe find another option.

“You know that we have four goalkeepers at the moment, so we have the chance to give one or the other the chance to play somewhere else, and maybe Fraser is the one, yeah.”

Pressed again during a press conference if Forster was at Celtic today, Hasenhuttl said, looking at a club media officer and smiling: “Maybe.”

Midfielder Mario Lemina is another expected to move away this month.

Hasenhuttl said: “He is one of the guys (likely to leave). There are a few options for him.

“It is especially important that this personality is coming to a clear finish and we will have a look what happens, but it is an option that he can leave us during this transfer period.”

Southampton have lost their opening two Premier League matches after being beaten 2-1 at home by Liverpool last weekend.

Hasenhuttl is hoping for a response when his side head to Brighton on Saturday.

“You always have pressure in the Premier League and if you don’t take points, the pressure is on, that is normal,” the Austrian said.

“The most important thing is we stay on the track, and if we do that then we know that we can be a team that creates every other team problems.

“But it is not enough to create problems, it is important we do it over 90 minutes.

“It would help us if we go into the lead one time and that is the focus on being really concentrated, committed and aggressive against the ball in the whole game, otherwise the Premier League shows you every weakness you have.”