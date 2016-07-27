Southampton overcome Twente, Asoro stars for Sunderland

Southampton picked up their third win of pre-season by beating Twente 2-1 in the Netherlands, while Sunderland and Crystal Palace were also triumphant.

Dusan Tadic, taking on his former club, produced a curling right-wing cross that Virgil van Dijk volleyed home in the 17th minute, the Saints taking that 1-0 lead into half-time.

A fortuitous second came their way when Twente goalkeeper Nick Marsman spilled a cross under pressure from Sam Gallagher and the ball trickled over the line.

Peet Bijen halved the deficit for Twente with 15 minutes remaining but Southampton held on for the win, satisfying manager Claude Puel.

"We progress, we improve. You can make things better, but it's interesting to see these players with good listening," he told Southampton's official YouTube channel.

"It's also important to see younger players in the last 30 minutes and for the third game it's OK.

"I think the players are a little tired, which is normal, but I am satisfied. To win is important, but to play good football is more important for the moment."

Joel Asoro, 17, opened the scoring and supplied an assist for Wahbi Khazri's goal, but it was a penalty from Fabio Borini that completed a 3-2 win for Sunderland against Dijon.

A Duncan Watmore cross was deemed to have been handled in the penalty area and Borini slotted home from the spot for David Moyes' new team.

Connor Wickham, Yannick Bolasie and Freddie Ladapo were all on target as Palace overcame AFC Wimbledon 3-2, with Pape Souare's own goal and an earlier Lyle Taylor strike not proving costly.

After a goalless first half, Swansea City defeated Swindon Town 3-0 at the County Ground, Modou Barrow rounding off the scoring after setting up Andre Ayew and Jay Fulton for prior strikes.