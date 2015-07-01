Southampton terminate Osvaldo contract

Southampton have terminated the contract of striker Pablo Daniel Osvaldo.

Osvaldo joined the Premier League club from Roma in a club-record move in August 2013, but proved to be a disruptive influence during his time on the south coast.

The Italy international was suspended for three games for a touchline fracas with Newcastle United's goalkeeping coach in December 2013 before being banned by the club following a training-ground incident.

Ex-Roma forward Osvaldo was then loaned to Juventus for the rest of that campaign and spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Inter and Argentinian side Boca Juniors.

And he is now free to move on permanently, ending an underwhelming stint with Southampton in which he scored three goals in just 13 appearances.