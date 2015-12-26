Southampton were perfect against Arsenal - Koeman

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman described his side's display in the 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal as "perfect" as the south-coast club ended their winless Premier League run in style.

Koeman's men halted a streak of five league games without victory thanks to Shane Long's brace and further goals from Cuco Martina and Jose Fonte in a resounding home success.

Southampton had more than enough to cope with an Arsenal side harbouring prospects of a title challenge and Koeman was thrilled to see his side put in such an impressive display.

"It was a fantastic performance against a good Arsenal team - that's a big compliment to the players," the Dutchman told BT Sport.

"We caused them lots of problems up front through [Sadio] Mane and Long. It was a perfect performance.

"Normally I keep criticism of my players inside but sometimes people need to know what the manager is thinking.

"We showed fantastic belief in everybody and showed how good we are if we play at our level.

"The second half was far better than the first, some good goals and maybe more chances to score more."

Saints remain 12th in the table and can move into the top half with victory over West Ham on Monday.

After ending a run of just one point from five games, skipper Fonte added: "It was imperative that we had a reaction and we showed passion and togetherness to change the bad run we were on.

"I'm very happy with our performance and the result."