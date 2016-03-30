Southend United 3 Sheffield United 1: Brown's side back in play-off hunt

Southend United gave their League One play-off hopes a lift with a 3-1 victory at home to Sheffield United.

Phil Brown's side, who had won just one of their last six matches, took the lead at Roots Hall through Tyrone Barnett's close-range finish midway through the first half but were pegged back when Dean Hammond headed through the legs of goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

David Worrall drilled the hosts back in front after the break and, after Che Adams had hit the post for the visitors, the win was sealed with a fine run and chipped finish from Jack Payne as Southend broke from a United corner.

Southend are now up to eighth, six points off the play-off places, while United are 13th.