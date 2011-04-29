Sow doubtful for Lille

Ligue 1 top scorer Moussa Sow is doubtful for Lille's home game against Arles-Avignon on Saturday because of a thigh injury, the northern club said.

Sow will pass a fitness test after Friday's session as Lille bid to regain top spot from Olympique Marseille, whom they trail by one point with six matches left.

Holding midfielder Florent Balmont, who also suffers from a thigh injury, will not be fit on time, Lille said on their website.

Former France keeper Gregory Coupet is expected to be fit for Paris Saint-Germain's home game against Valenciennes on Saturday after recovering from a back injury.

PSG said on their website that Coupet, who suffered the injury during last weekend's match against Brest, had reusmed light training earlier this week.

PSG are fourth in the standings, eight points behind leaders Marseille.

Andre Ayew, who scored a hat-trick in Marseille's 4-2 win against Nice on Wednesday playing in a centre forward position, is happy with his new role.

"It's not my position but the coach know what he is doing, we just have to give our best," Ayew told the club's website.

"We all try to give something extra to the team." Marseille lead the standings on 61 points ahead of their home match against Auxerre on Sunday.

RC Lens could have to cope with the absence of keeper Vedran Runje and full-back Eric Bedimo as they trey to salvage their place in the top flight when they host Lorient on Saturday.

Croatia keeper Runje is suffering from a calf injury and Cameroon international Bedimo picked up an ankle injury, sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday.

Lens are second from bottom on 30 points, eight points from safety.

Midfielder Jeremy Toulalan will miss Olympique Lyon's trip to Toulouse on Sunday because of a knee injury while defender Cris is doubtful with a chest injury, the club said on their website.

Lyon still can have a shot at the French league title as they are third in the table, five points off the pace.