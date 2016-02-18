Spain confirm pre-Euro 2016 friendlies

European champions Spain have confirmed they will face Italy, Romania, Bosnia-Herzegovina and South Korea in preparation for Euro 2016.

Vicente del Bosque's side will travel to the Stadio Friuli in Udine on March 24 in their first match against Italy since 2014.

Romania then play La Roja three days later, with Del Bosque set to announce his squad for the two friendlies on March 18.

Spain take on Bosnia-Herzegovina on May 29 at the AFG Arena in Saint Gallen, Switzerland, before playing South Korea at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, on June 1.

The team's final friendly before the start of the tournament will take place on home soil on June 7, with Spain's opponent yet to be announced.

Spain get their European Championship defence under way against the Czech Republic before facing Turkey and Croatia in Group D.