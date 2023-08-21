Spain hero Olga Carmona learns of father's death after World Cup final win vs England

Spain's World Cup hero Olga Carmona was hit with tragic news after her goal sealed the title for La Roja on Sunday as she learned that her father had passed away.

Carmona scored the only goal of the game as Spain beat England 1-0 in Sydney to win their first-ever Women's World Cup.

After netting with a low finish into the corner in the 29th minute, the Real Madrid left-back celebrated by pulling up her shirt and revealing the word "Merchi" on her undershirt in memory of a friend's mother who had recently died.

"This victory is for the mother of one of my best friends who passed away recently," she explained after the game.

But later, she found out her own father had passed away and the sad news was later shared by the Spanish Football Federation.

"We deeply regret that we must announce the death of Olga Carmona's father," the RFEF wrote in a short statement published on social media.

⚫️ PÉSAME | La @RFEF lamenta profundamente comunicar el fallecimiento del padre de Olga Carmona. La futbolista ha conocido la triste noticia una vez concluida la final de la Copa del Mundo. Mandamos nuestro abrazo más sincero a Olga y a su familia en un momento de profundo… pic.twitter.com/BSe2XmUrVFAugust 20, 2023 See more

"The footballer learned of the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our deepest condolences to Olga and her family at this time of deep sorrow.

"We love you, Olga, you are Spanish football history."

Real Madrid also offered their condolences to the 23-year-old, who joined the club from Sevilla in 2020.

"Real Madrid, the president and the board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of the father of our player Olga Carmona," Los Blancos said in a statement.

"Real Madrid would like to extend our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Olga, her family and all her loved ones. May he rest in peace."

Later, Carmona wrote on Twitter: "And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you were watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, Dad."

