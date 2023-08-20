Spain 1-0 England: La Roja break brave Lionesses to win Women's World Cup

Spain have beaten England by a single goal in Sydney to win the Women's World Cup for the first time in their history.

In a repeat of last season's European Championship quarter-final, which England won in extra time en route to the trophy, La Roja edged out the Lionesses this time following a first-half goal by left-back Olga Carmona.

England were unchanged for the third match in a row, with coach Sarina Wiegman resisting the temptation to bring back Lauren James following her two-match ban for a red card in the last-16 tie against Nigeria.

Spain made one change to their line-up, with 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo replacing Barcelona team-mate and Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.

And La Roja were dominant in the first half, enjoying greater possession and creating the better chances.

⭐️ ¡¡𝗦𝗢𝗠𝗢𝗦 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗘𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗦 𝗗𝗘𝗟 𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗢!!🏆 ¡¡LO HEMOS LOGRADO!!🥹 No sabéis lo que esto significa realmente.🫶 ¡¡HISTORIA DEL FÚTBOL ESPAÑOL!!Lᴏs sᴜᴇɴ̃ᴏs sᴇ ᴄᴜᴍᴘʟᴇɴ... ❤️🆚 #ESP - #ENG I 1-0 #JugarLucharYGanar I #FIFAWWC I #CampeonasDelMundo pic.twitter.com/9Ynd3EgNNcAugust 20, 2023 See more

Eventually, that pressure paid off as a mistake from Lucy Bronze allowed Spain space to attack down their left and Carmona beat Mary Earps with a precise low finish into the corner to give La Roja the lead after 29 minutes.

Alexia Russo had raced back in an attempt to challenge after Bronze lost the ball in midfield, but was unable to make a challenge and Spain had a deserved lead.

Jorge Vilda's side then came close to a second as Paralluelo hit the outside of the post in added time at the end of the first half.

Wiegman sent on James and Chloe Kelly for the second half and England immediately improved after reverting to a back four.

Kelly whipped in a super cross from the right soon after that for Lauren Hemp, but the Manchester City forward's low shot went just past the post.

SPAIN ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!!! 🇪🇸#BeyondGreatness | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/x4liWtvgpNAugust 20, 2023 See more

James also saw an angled drive tipped over the bar and the Lionesses were on the front foot now, but still chances were at a premium and Spain had the opportunity to seal it after winning a penalty later in the half.

Keira Walsh was adjudged to have handled in the area after the ball brushed against her hand. Contact was minimal, but referee Tori Penso awarded the spot-kick after conferring with VAR and consulting the pitchside monitor.

Bronze tried to put Jenni Hermoso off and that infuriated Spain's players, but it may have helped as the striker produced a tame penalty which was saved by Mary Earps low to her left.

The last 20 minutes were chaotic as England pushed and Spain sought to attack on the break. And more spaces appeared as the Lionesses took greater risks in 13 minutes of added time.

It's been an amazing year and we're so proud of our journey – making history on and off the pitch.We've truly felt your support from back home and here with us in Australia. THANK YOU!Your #Lionesses ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gQbTlpu9nBAugust 20, 2023 See more

There were several last-ditch blocks and some fine stops from Earps, who went up for a corner right at the end as England pushed for a late equaliser which would have given them the momentum in extra time.

But Spain held out to claim the trophy for the first time in their history and against all odds too following a player mutiny last year which saw 15 players make themselves unavailable for selection in protest at the methods of coach Vilda.

More Women's World Cup stories

Alex Greenwood tells FourFourTwo that England have changed more mentality-wise than ability-wise, with manager Sarina Wiegman imperative to that.

And Wiegman's success with the Lionesses has seen her linked with the England men's team as a possible successor to Gareth Southgate, with the FA saying she would be under consideration for the role.

Should football mic up referees? What we've learned from the Women's World Cup.