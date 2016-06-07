Spain loss does not change anything ahead of Euro 2016, says Del Bosque

Vicente del Bosque insisted nothing has changed for Spain after the two-time defending European champions crashed to a surprise 1-0 friendly defeat to Georgia.

After comfortable wins over Bosnia-Herzegovina and South Korea, Spain's Euro 2016 preparations were dealt a blow following Tuesday's warm-up defeat at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Tornike Okriashvili's goal five minutes before half-time was enough to sink Spain, who had their 11-game unbeaten run ended.

But Del Bosque was not too downbeat post-match, as Spain prepare for Group D fixtures against Czech Republic, Turkey and Croatia in France.

"It was a disappointment. We have not played badly, but we have been unable to overcome an orderly defence," Del Bosque told reporters. "We appreciate what they did defensively.

"[But] we have an exciting challenge ahead and this result should not derail us.

"We face the European Championship with all the enthusiasm and without a trace of fear… Nothing changes."

Del Bosque, who opted to rest striker Alvaro Morata heading into Spain's opening Euro 2016 match against the Czechs on June 13, added: "The first half we played with many people behind the ball.

"We reacted in the second half and [Andres] Iniesta was more effective. We better understood the game but lacked finish [in front of goal]."