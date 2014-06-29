Spain move a 'dream' for Colombia's Rodriguez

The Monaco midfielder has shone at the FIFA World Cup and capped another fine performance against Uruguay with both goals to send Colombia into the quarter-finals.

Speculation around his future in Ligue 1 has been rife after five goals in the tournament so far, and the 22-year-old revealed that he would relish a move to La Liga.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to be at the front of the queue for his signature once Colombia's campaign in Brazil ends, with the player would preferring to ply his trade in the Spanish capital given the choice.

"I would love to play in Spain," he told Cadena Cope. "It would be a dream to play there, it is the best league in the world.

"I prefer Real Madrid to Barcelona."

Rodriguez only moved to Monaco at the start of last season from Porto, and scored nine goals on 34 appearances as they finished second in the table.