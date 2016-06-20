Spain not moved by favourites tag - Silva

David Silva has called on his Spain team-mates to remain focused as the newly-tagged favourites look to secure a third straight European Championship.

Spain headed into the tournament as double defending champions but a less-than-impressive performance at the 2014 World Cup meant Vicente del Bosque's side were not the clear favourites.

But after solid showings in their opening two group games - 1-0 and 3-0 wins over the Czech Republic and Turkey respectively - Spain have staked their claim at Euro 2016.

Silva believes the side can cope with being favourites, but insists they must stay focused if they are to secure Euro glory once again.

"At this stage it is normal that they make you favourites. We have won the last two European Championships and also for the games in the past few days," the Manchester City attacker said.

"But we need to keep our feet on the ground. We are calm and we need to continue that way.

"We have had a very good start. We have won two games and now we have a very difficult game against Croatia.

"We need to win or draw to stay top of the group. We need to maintain our level and if it remains so high, we can win the tournament."