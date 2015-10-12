Spain to play Belgium in November friendly

European champions Spain will step up their preparations for Euro 2016 with an international friendly against Belgium in November.

Spain will travel to Belgium on November 17, four days after hosting England in Alicante.

Spain and Belgium have qualified for next year's European Championships in France after topping their respective groups.

Next month's fixture will be the first meeting between Spain and Belgium since 2009.

David Silva and David Villa scored braces as Spain routed Belgium 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Belgium have not beaten Spain since their quarter-final penalty shoot-out win at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.