Spalletti demands response from Roma players after Garcia dismissal

Luciano Spalletti has urged his Roma players to respond when they take on Verona on Sunday following the dismissal of Rudi Garcia.

Garcia got the sack on Wednesday following Roma's underwhelming performances in recent weeks, with Spalletti returning to the Stadio Olimpico as his replacement.

"I hope the side responds well immediately because we're off the pace in the league table," Spalletti said at a news conference on Saturday.

"We have to make a fast start and get back to what we do best. Sunday I expect a strong response from the lads to show what this side is made of.

"There are no excuses for the players. We've fallen behind in the table and we have to start winning games now. The players look switched on and they've met my expectations in terms of desire.

"If we don't start winning soon, the same people who acclaimed me at Fiumicino airport Friday will turn on me."

Spalletti previously coached Roma between 2005 and 2009 and he is delighted to be back.

"I came back to Roma because it's great to coach this team and be here," he added.

"I've also joined because three special supporters asked me to. I couldn't say no to my three children.

"My predecessor Garcia did good work here and set records. I wish him all the best."