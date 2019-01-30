Spalletti: Perisic was misled amid Arsenal links

Ivan Perisic is in Inter's squad to face Lazio in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia, with Luciano Spalletti suggesting the reported Arsenal target has been "misled".

Spalletti benched Perisic for Inter's Serie A loss to Torino and the club's general manager Beppe Marotta confirmed the Croatia international had submitted a transfer request.

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Perisic ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, but head coach Unai Emery has said the Gunners can only complete loan deals in January.

Spalletti previously rubbished reports Inter would allow Perisic to leave San Siro "for free" and indicated he would have no problem continuing to leave the winger out of his squad.

Spalletti appeared to have softened his stance ahead of the Coppa Italia clash, although he would not say whether Perisic would be playing against Lazio.

"I talk with the players, what I say to them I do not go out to talk about," he told a news conference. "We talked about [Matias] Vecino wanting to leave, but it's not true.

"Perisic was misled, he was probably made an offer that has enticed him. He is in the squad, we'll see if we use him or not.

"Today he trained and I saw a different spirit."

Cedric Soares is in line to make his Inter debut having been included in the Nerazzurri squad after signing from Southampton on loan, with Spalletti hailing the defender's versatility.

Spalletti added: "Cedric has proven that he knows how to play in a four-man defence or as a wing-back.

"He's quick and knows what he's doing. Will he start? He has just arrived and we'll have a lot of games close together."