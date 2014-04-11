Spanish rivals meet in Europa semi-finals

Valencia trailed 3-0 after the first leg of their quarter-final first leg clash at Basel, but produced a stunning fightback on Thursday to win 5-3 on aggregate after extra-time and Sevilla also needed to overturn a first-leg deficit to knock Porto out with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

The other last-four encounter sees Benfica meet Juventus in a clash between the two hosts of this year’s European finals.

Benfica's Estadio da Luz will host the UEFA Champions League final and the Lisbon club will be hopeful of making two trips to Juventus Stadium in the coming months, with the Turin venue welcoming the Europa League final in May.

The semi-final ties will be played on April 24 and May 1, with Sevilla and Benfica hosting the first legs.