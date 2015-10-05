"Special" Klopp perfect for Liverpool - Redknapp

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Jurgen Klopp would be the perfect replacement for Brendan Rodgers at Anfield.

The Premier League side parted company with Rodgers on Sunday and Klopp is one of the favourites for the job alongside Carlo Ancelotti.

Klopp has been out of work since leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2014-15 campaign and Redknapp feels the German coach has something special about him that makes him ideal for the job.

"I think that Klopp has that aura about him," he told Sky Sports. "He has that special something that some managers have.

"I think he could walk into Anfield and the fans would like that. I've got a feeling that he would be the perfect fit for them. The fact that he's available now makes me think they'll go for Klopp.

"Obviously he'll want to bring his own staff in. It's difficult because you do need someone who understands the club and knows the fabric of how the club works. But I would certainly look at Klopp.

"The fact they’ve done it now - when there are lots of other clubs struggling and looking at managers - makes me feel that it might happen. I think he would be a great signing for them, I really do."

Liverpool currently sit 10th in the Premier League table with 12 points from eight games, trailing leaders Manchester City by six points.