SPL: Celtic 4 Hamilton Academical 0

On the back of their stirring 3-3 draw with Inter in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, Ronny Deila's team were frustrated during a goalless first half at Celtic Park.

They had to wait until the 57th minute to break the deadlock when Commons, on his return to the side following a hamstring injury, lashed home from six yards.

Stefan Johansen then struck the post, but the midfielder did not have to wait long to get on the scoresheet, converting after Michael McGovern parried Virgil van Dijk's 64th-minute drive.

John Guidetti scored Celtic's last-gasp equaliser in midweek and the on-loan Manchester City strike was on target again, converting Emilio Izaguirre's cross with 12 minutes remaining.

Van Dijk was the provider once more when Commons completed the scoring in the 82nd minute, crowing a seventh successive league win for Celtic and opening up a gap between the Glasgow club and second-place Aberdeen once more.

Hamilton lie fifth but their winless run in the Premiership is now extended to eight matches.