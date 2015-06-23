Sporting agree permanent move for Ewerton

Sporting Lisbon have announced they have taken up the option to sign Brazilian defender Ewerton from Anzhi after a successful loan spell.

The 26-year-old arrived in the Primeira Liga in January and made 11 first-team appearances for Marco Silva's side, helping them earn a place in the qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

Ewerton's performances did enough to convince the club to utilise their right to buy him in their loan agreement with Anzhi, the defender signing a four-year deal.

"Sporting reports that we have exercised the option to buy Ewerton, [the player] getting a contract lasting until 2019 and with a release clause of €45million," the club announced on their official website.