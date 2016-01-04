Sporting Gijon 1 Getafe 2: Sarabia seals first away win of 2015-16

Getafe secured their first away victory in La Liga this season by scoring twice in two second-half minutes to win 2-1 at Sporting Gijon on Monday.

The visitors only had two points from their first eight matches on the road in 2015-16, but came from behind to move up to 13th in the table and open up a five-point cushion over Sporting, who stay in the bottom three.

Sporting had taken a 16th-minute lead when on-loan Roma forward Antonio Sanabria netted his sixth league goal of the season with a simple finish from Miguel Angel Guerrero's cut-back.

It looked like Getafe's chances of a comeback were over when Pedro Leon struck the foot of the post with a second-half penalty after Stefan Scepovic had been barged in the back by Jorge Mere six yards from goal.

But Fran Escriba's men drew level when defender Cala was left completely unmarked to tap home Pablo Sarabia's free-kick from close range.

Sarabia then scored himself moments later to complete a stunning turnaround, finishing clinically with his left foot from Scepovic's impressive pass.