Sporting Gijon 2 Eibar 0: Hosts boost survival hopes

Sporting Gijon gave their La Liga survival hopes a massive boost with a 2-0 victory over Eibar on Friday.

Abelardo Fernandez's men - promoted last season - have now won three of their last four home matches and are out of the bottom three following this latest triumph.

Sporting took the lead two minutes before half-time when Carlos Carmona's header from Jony's cross was too powerful for Eibar goalkeeper for Asier Riesgo.

The win was sealed eight minutes from time when the away defence made an awful effort at clearing a high ball from goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar and Jony slotted his effort in under the body of Riesgo.

Now on 35 points, Sporting sit two clear of Granada and three ahead of Getafe, with those two sides facing Las Palmas and Deportivo La Coruna respectively in their games in hand this weekend.

Sporting then meet Getafe in Madrid next Sunday in a game that will go a long way to deciding the fate of both sides in the relegation battle.

Eibar - who lost despite having more shots and possession - are 11th in the table but have endured a miserable run since mid-January, winning only two of their last 16 league games.