Spurs acquire final piece of land for new stadium

The land in question had belonged to a sheet metal company who had previously taken the club to the High Court to contest a compulsory purchase order.

However, an agreement was reached on Tuesday, with the company allowed to remain on site until later in the year to facilitate relocation.

Pre-development and site clearance works have already begun, and the club will shortly submit an application for a basement level at the stadium to Haringey Council.

The change to the design is intended to free up space for improved media facilities and player changing facilities, with car parking being moved underground.

"Our commitment is to find the best solution for the club, our supporters and our community," said chairman Daniel Levy. "It will be our new home for many years to come and we want it to be world class.

"We are aware that both our fans and the local community are eager to see the stadium delivered as soon as possible and we shall be working to do so.

"I must however urge patience in the interests of getting the best possible outcome for all and ensuring that we progress diligently.

"It is a hugely complex and large-scale project."