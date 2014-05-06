Spurs apologise for video mocking Liverpool

Liverpool led 3-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday, only for the hosts to score three goals in the final 11 minutes to earn a point and put Manchester City in the driving seat to win the league.

Shortly after the game a post appeared on Tottenham's Twitter account comparing Liverpool's late collapse to Newcastle United's failure to win the title in 1995-96 after holding a 12-point advantage over Manchester United.

It read: "Brutal but very funny. The biggest capitulation since Newcastle in the 90s."

A Vine video was attached to the tweet, with the film quickly segueing from footage of Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard leading a team huddle after the 3-2 win over Manchester City to his slip that handed Chelsea the opening goal in a 2-0 victory at Anfield.

The video then showed Dwight Gayle scoring the equaliser at Selhurst Park followed by an unrelated clip of Palace manager Tony Pulis laughing.

Tottenham have now removed the post and were quick to tweet an apology.

"We are currently looking into a security issue where our official Vine account has been compromised," the club said.

"We apologise to anyone offended by a recent tweet, which was immediately deleted. This post was not tweeted by anyone affiliated to THFC."