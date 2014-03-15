Spurs up for derby day, insists Adebayor

The London neighbours will go head-to-head at White Hart Lane on Sunday with Spurs coming off the back of humbling defeats to Chelsea and Benfica in the past week.

Those losses have seen Tim Sherwood's side drop away from the Premier League top four and move closer to UEFA Europa League elimination with the Spurs boss blasting his players' poor showing at Stamford Bridge a week ago.

Sherwood has demanded his players show more desire and hunger to win, but Adebayor insists there are no words that could make them any more motivated for the visit of Arsenal.

He is quoted by The Daily Mirror: "On Sunday I don't even think we will need a team meeting.

"There are some games where you have to give a little bit of motivation to the players. But we know how good we are at home when it comes to Arsenal and we won't have to motivate anybody for this game.

"This the game that everybody will be talking about in London from this point: Tottenham v Arsenal, The north London derby.

"So I cannot see anybody telling me, 'Manu, you have to run. You have to give 100 per cent'.

"No one will need to tell me that. I know.

"And people like Aaron Lennon, who has been here for ages, you won't have to tell players like him anything either. He knows how big it is for the club and the fans. To be honest with you, we are all looking forward to it.

"Arsenal are going through a difficult moment, just like us. They are not playing that well. So it will be the same for both of us."