Spurs form not a concern for Redknapp

The top-four hunting North Londoners have suffered three successive defeats in the Premier League, allowing rivals Arsenal to close the gap on them from 10 points to one.

An FA Cup Fifth Round win over Stevenage between defeats to Manchester United and Everton was a welcome boost despite the blip in the league.

Spurs take on Bolton Wanderers on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the competition. And while Redknapp is keen to return to winning ways, he feels recent results have not reflected the performances of the players.

"We've had a couple of results that haven't gone our way, but the performances have been excellent," he told Sky Sports.

"I think if we were playing badly you'd start worrying, but we haven't.

"I've probably never had a team since I've been in football that had more of the game against [Manchester] United than we did on that particular day.

"We played ever so well against them and the same at Everton last week. No one goes to Everton and gets an easy game. The second half was as good as I've ever had a team play at Everton.

"It was just unfortunate really we didn't get the results but I've got no problem with the performances."

Redknapp admits the club are facing a ‘big week’ with a home encounter against Stoke City before a trip to Stamford Bridge.

However, the veteran tactician insists his immediate focus is the game against the Trotters, adding: "We want to get to the semi-finals [of the FA Cup] so it's very, very important for us.

"The priority is getting to the cup final and getting a Champions League place, that's where we're at.

"We want to go to Wembley if we can this year, certainly, so tomorrow is an important game.

"It's a big week. We've got an important cup game and then obviously two important league games - Stoke and Chelsea - so we'll give it our best shot in all of them."